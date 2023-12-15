The 31st edition of the PDC World Darts Championship will start on December 15. Twelve Dutch people start their hunt for eternal fame in Alexandra Palace. Kevin Doets has to start on the opening day, hoping to compete against defending champion Michael Smith later that evening. Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen's turn is on December 19. View the full day-by-day schedule here.
#World #Darts #Championship #program #day #Alexandra #Palace
Television Review | The expected sequel to Kananlevto raises the action stakes
The sequel to Aardman studio's Chicken Flight animation is a great movie, but the original was even better.In the first...
Leave a Reply