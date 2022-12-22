The World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London is just over a week away. Today four Dutchmen play in the second round: Jimmy Hendriks, Martijn Kleermaker, Danny Noppert and Danny van Trijp. The final is on January 3, 2023. View all results, the full schedule and information about the prize money here.

Four of the twelve Dutchmen are now out of the tournament (Jermaine Wattimena, Niels Zonneveld, Danny Jansen and Geert Nentjes). Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld, Jimmy Hendriks, Martijn Kleermaker, Danny van Trijp, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Vincent van der Voort won their first match and are still in the tournament.

Program World Cup darts at Alexandra Palace

Today, from 1.30 pm

#57: Brendan Dolan –Jimmy Hendriks (R2)

#58: Chris Dobey – Martin Tailor (R2)

#59: Ross Smith – Darius Labanauskas (R2)

#60: Rob Cross – Scott Williams (R2) Today, from 8 p.m

#61: Martin Schindler – Martin Lukeman (R2)

#62: Danny Noppert -David Cameron (R2)

#63: Jonny Clayton – Danny van Tripp (R2)

#64: Joe Cullen – Ricky Evans (R2)

After the second round there is a ‘Christmas break’, because the World Cup will be stopped on December 24, 25 and 26. The top players then work towards the denouement of the tournament and eventually the final, which starts on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 9 p.m.

Program third round

Tuesday, December 27, from 1:30 p.m

Dimitri Van den Bergh – Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall – Josh Rock

#63 – #57 Tuesday, December 27, from 8 p.m

Jim Williams – Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price – Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright – Kim Huybrechts Wednesday, December 28, from 1:30 p.m

Jose de Sousa – Ryan Searle

Alan Southar – #62

Gary Anderson – #58 Wednesday, December 28, from 8 p.m

Damon Heta – #64

Michael van Gerwen – Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen – Mensur Suljovic

Michael Smith – #61

Thursday, December 29, from 1:30 p.m

Dirk van Duijvenbode – #59

#60 – Mervyn King

Dave Chisnall – Stephen Bunting Thursday, December 29, from 1:30 p.m

Luke Humphries – Vincent van der Voort

– Two rounds of eighth finals Friday, December 30, from 1:30 p.m

– Three rounds of eighth finals Friday, December 30, from 1:30 p.m

– Three rounds of eighth finals

These are the other playing dates at the World Cup darts

• January 1: Quarterfinals

• January 2: Semifinals

• January 3: Final

World Darts Championship results

• Second round

Peter Wright – Mickey Mansell 3-0

Kim Huybrechts – Grant Sampson 3-0

Michael Smith – Nathan Rafferty 3-0

Daryl Gurney – Alan Southar 0-3

Dimitri Van den Bergh – Lourence Ilagan 3-0

Damon Heta – Adrian Lewis 3-0

Nathan Aspinall – Boris Krcmar 3-1

Jose de Sousa – Simon Whitlock 3-2

Gerwyn Price – Luke Woodhouse 3-1

Michael van Gerwen -Lewis Williams 3-0

Stephen Bunting – Leonard Gates 3-1

Raymond van Barneveld – Ryan Meikle 3-1

Gabriel Clemens – William O’Connor 3-0

Dave Chisnall – Andrew Gilding 3-1

Callan Rydz – Josh Rock 0-3

Mervyn King – Danny Baggish 3-2

Krzysztof Ratajski – Danny Jansen 3-1

Ryan Searle – Adam Gawlas 3-0

Mensur Suljovic – Mike De Decker 3-0

Dirk van Duivenbode – Karel Sedlacek 3-2

Gary Anderson – Madar’s Razma 3-1

James Wade – J Williams 3-2

Luke Humphries – Florian Hempel 3-2

Vincent van der Voort -Cameron Menzies 3-2

• First round

Mickey Mansell – Ben Robb 3-1

Keane Barry – Grant Sampson 1-3

Jermaine Wattimena -Nathan Rafferty 2-3

Alan Soutar – Mal Cuming 3-0

Boris Krcmar – Toru Suzuki 3-0

Adrian Lewis – Daniel Larsson 3-0

Rowby John Rodriguez – Lourence Ilagan 2-3

William O’Connor – Beau Greaves 3-0

Keegan Brown – Florian Hempel 2-3

Martin Lukeman – Nobuhiro Yamamoto 3-0

Simon Whitlock – Christian Perez 3-2

Adam Gawlas – Richie Burnett 3-2

Ryan Meikle – Lisa Ashton 3-2

Cameron Menzies – Diogo Portela 3-1

Josh Rock – Jose Justicia 3-1

Madars Razma – Prakash Jiwa 3-1

Karel Sedlacek – Raymond Smith 3-0

Luke Woodhouse – Vladyslav Omelchenko 3-0

Mike De Decker – Jeff Smith 3-1

Scott Williams – Ryan Joyce 3-1

Matt Campbell – Danny Baggish 0-3

Andrew Gilding – Robert Owen 3-2

Danny Jansen – Paolo Nebrida 3-2

Niels Zonneveld -Lewy Williams 0-3

Geert Nentjes -Leonard Gates 1-3

Ritchie Edhouse – David Cameron 2-3

Steve Beaton – Danny van Tripp 0-3

Jim Williams – Sebastian Bialecki 3-2

Jamie Hughes- Jimmy Hendriks 1-3

Ricky Evans – Fallon Sherrock 3-1

John O’Shea – Darius Labanauskas 2-3

Martijn Tailor – Xicheng Han 3-0

What is the format?

• First round: best of 5 sets (no tie-break)

• Second round: best of 5 sets

• Third round: best of 7 sets

• Round of 16: best of 7 sets

• Quarterfinal: best of 9 sets

• Semi-final: best of 11 sets

• Final: best of 13 sets





This is the prize money at the World Darts Championship

Winner: £500,000

Losing finalist: £200,000

Semifinalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth round: 35,000 pounds

Third round: 25,000 pounds

Second round: 15,000 pounds

First round: 7500 lbs

If the top prize of £500,000 isn’t enough for the darts players, which we doubt, the hefty bonus that comes with throwing not one but two nine-dart finishes might provide some extra motivation. If a player manages to deliver two perfect legs, he or she can count on another 100,000 pounds (over 115 thousand euros). It will be difficult, because in the history of the World Cup no one has yet managed to achieve that feat. See also Wimbledon: Nadal fights his way to the semifinals

These were the last ten finals of the World Darts Championship:

2022: Peter Wright (Scho) – Michael Smith (Eng) 7-5

2021: Gerwyn Price (Wal) – Gary Anderson (Scho) 7-3

2020: Peter Wright (Sch) – Michael van Gerwen (Ned) 7-3

2019: Michael van Gerwen (Ned) – Michael Smith (Eng) 7-3

2018: Rob Cross (Eng) – Phil Taylor (Eng) 7-2

2017: Michael van Gerwen (Ned) – Gary Anderson (Sch) 7-3

2016: Gary Anderson (Scho) – Adrian Lewis (Eng) 7-5

2015: Gary Anderson (Scho) – Phil Taylor (Eng) 7-6

2014: Michael van Gerwen (Ned) – Peter Wright (Sch) 7-4

2013: Phil Taylor (Eng) – Michael van Gerwen (Ned) 7-4

On January 1, 2019, Michael van Gerwen took his last of three world titles for the time being. He settled in the final with the Englishman Michael Smith. ©EPA



Phil Taylor at a lonely height

With fourteen titles is the retired Phil Taylor at a lonely height. The English legend has won fourteen PDC titles. That is no less than eleven more than Michael van Gerwenwho comes closest to ‘The Power’ with three world titles.

Raymond van Barneveld Although he is a five-time world champion, he won four of those world titles at the then competing darts association BDO. De Hagenaar won his only PDC title in 2007, by beating Taylor 7-6 in an epic final battle.