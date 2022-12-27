The second phase of the World Darts Championship started on Tuesday at Alexandra Palace in London. After the Christmas break, the world championship has resumed with the third round. Raymond van Barneveld had to bow to Gerwyn Price, after which four Dutchmen are still in the tournament. View all results, the full schedule and information about the prize money here. The final is on January 3, 2023.

#World #Darts #Championship #Program #Dutchmen #hunt #Sid #Waddell #Trophy