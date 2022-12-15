The World Cup kicked off at Alexandra Palace in London. On the first night, the curtain immediately fell for Jermaine Wattimena, who lost to the Northern Irish debutant Nathan Rafferty (2-3). There are still eleven Dutchmen in the tournament. The final is on January 3, 2023. View all results, the full schedule and information about the prize money here.

