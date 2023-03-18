The saber from Salerno of the Carabinieri took the lowest step of the podium with a great performance, which brought her back to the medal zone nine months after the silver medal at the last European Championships in Antalya

Rossella Gregorio’s best result of the season in the international field was the reward for an exciting day in Sint-Niklaas (Belgium), which began with the 15-13 success against the Japanese Kobayashi in the 64-point draw. who trains at the Musumeci Greco Academy of Arms in Rome, then got the better of the American Anglade with a score of 15-9 before overcoming the Spanish Navarro in the round of 16, again 15-9. For the class of ’90, the doors to the podium were opened thanks to the victory in the quarterfinals over the American Tartakovsky with a 15-9 which allowed her to return to the medal zone. In the semifinal she was then beaten 15-9 by the French Sara Balzer, who won the final success of the Belgian stage of the World Cup ahead of the Chinese Shao. See also Egypt overtakes America and wins the gold in the World Fencing Championships

Teams — Tomorrow the stage of the women’s saber World Cup in Sint-Niklaas will end with the team competition. Coach Nicola Zanotti’s Italy will be on the platform with Rossella Gregorio, Martina Criscio, Michela Battiston and Chiara Mormile.

Male and female foil — Nine Azzurri have meanwhile won the pass for the main draw of tomorrow’s men’s competition at the Foil Grand Prix in Busan, South Korea. Tommaso Marini, Alessio Foconi, Daniele Garozzo and Filippo Macchi. Today, in the Italian night, an excellent group stage was enough for Davide Filippi and Guillaume Bianchi to catch up with their teammates. After the preliminary draw, then, the troop of Italian foil players of coach Stefano Cerioni was also enriched with Edoardo Luperi, Tommaso Martini and Giulio Lombardi. On the other hand, Alessio Di Tommaso, beaten in the first “live” match by Lombardi in a blue derby, Giorgio Avola and Damiano Rosatelli, both with the great regret of having remained out of a single jab, did not make it. Tomorrow the Foil Grand Prix in Busan will stage the main draws of the women’s and men’s competitions. Said of the nine Italians on the platform in the men’s race, there will instead be 11 blue women who will represent Italy in the women’s event, where Alice Volpi, Francesca Palumbo, Erica Cipressa, Martina Favaretto, Martina Batini, Camilla Mancini qualified among the best 64, Olga Rachele Calissi, Anna Cristino, Serena Rossini, Martina Sinigalia and Elena Tangherlini. See also Egyptian phenomenon in the international fencing stadiums!

March 18, 2023 (change March 18, 2023 | 7:30 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #Cup #womens #sabre #place #Gregorio #SintNiklaas