





By Fernando Kallas

MADRID (Reuters) – With less than 100 days to go until the World Cup, Real Madrid will have to rotate their squad more to keep their players invigorated, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday.

The Italian is concerned about the condition of the players after the tournament in Qatar, which starts on 20 November.

“Until the World Cup we won’t have many problems because the players want to reach the World Cup in good condition,” Ancelotti said at a press conference ahead of Real’s La Liga opener in Almeria on Sunday. “The big question is how the players will return after the World Cup, before what is the most important moment of the season for their clubs.”

“We have to assess the tiredness. These are things we have doubts about today. It is a new experience for all of us.”

Ancelotti said this was one of the main reasons he asked the club not to let any of the key players who have won Champions League and LaLiga leave the team in the transfer window. He also wants to strengthen some positions to have a more in-depth cast.

"The idea is to rotate more than last year and I will be able to do that more this season because we have a much stronger and more complete squad at all levels than last year," said Ancelotti.








