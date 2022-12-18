The teams of France and Argentina will face each other this Sunday (18), at 12h (Brasília time) for the title of the World Cup in Qatar, in a final that marks the duel of two main stars: Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

Boosted by winning the last Cup, in 2018, France reached the final in Qatar as favorites, having won the games in the knockout stage with greater confidence. Argentina, on the other hand, although they stumbled against Saudi Arabia in the first game and dramatically beat the Netherlands on penalties, also arrive strong for the final, with an inspired Messi and his fanatical crowd promising to put on a show of their own in Qatar.

FIFA+, the digital streaming platform of the entity that commands football in the world, is broadcasting all the World Cup games live and for free.

The signal is released for Brazil, with narration in Portuguese, and it is still possible to follow the best moments on CazeTV, commanded by streamer Casimiro, which also broadcasts on its channel on twitch and not youtube🇧🇷 To access live, just visit the website https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en🇧🇷