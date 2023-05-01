Philipp Grubauer had to take a deep breath first. “I’m exhausted,” said the German ice hockey goalkeeper after his heroic performance in his Seattle Kraken’s 2-1 win in the NHL playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche: “What a game.”
With an outstanding performance against the reigning and clearly favored champions, the national goalkeeper had sensationally led his team one round further in the all-decisive seventh game of the series. The hymns of praise from his teammates followed promptly.
“We have all the trust in the world in him,” said double goalscorer Oliver Bjorkstrand: “I don’t know how this series would have gone if we hadn’t had him.” An incredible 33 of 34 shots were saved by “Gruuu”, as he told the supporters the Kraken is called, in the first third alone he parried 16 attempts.
In their first playoff appearance, Seattle is directly among the top eight teams in the league. “It means a lot to this organization and this team,” said Grubauer, who was in top form against his former employer.
However, you could look for pity for the 31-year-old for a long time. “We’re ending their season here and beating the reigning Stanley Cup winners,” he said, somewhat incredulous.
Despite the respectable win against Colorado, it “won’t get any easier from here,” Grubauer emphasized ahead of the upcoming series against the Dallas Stars, but he was still self-confident: “Many people wrote us off at the beginning of the season. We taught them otherwise.”
Grubauer’s success is bad news for the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB). Participation in the World Cup, which the goalie had aimed for in an early play-off, has become unlikely due to his saves.
