Luke Humphries has again escaped an early farewell to the Darts World Cup in London. After the extremely difficult victory over the German Ricardo Pietreczko in the third round, the Englishman also dangled on the edge of the abyss in the fourth round against Joe Cullen, but Cool Hand Luke still won despite nine (!) missed match darts after sudden death over the line (4-3).

