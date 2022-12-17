Today the Short Course World Championships conclude in Melbourne. In the night with the last batteries, at 9.30 (live Rai Sport and Sky Sport) with the finals. The program includes the women’s 200m freestyle, men’s 200m freestyle (Ciampi), women’s 200m backstroke (Panziera), men’s 200m backstroke (Mora), 4x100mx D, 4x100mx U with their respective quartets. The finals, waiting for the last heats, concern: 100 butterfly D, 100 butterfly U (Rivolta), 50 breaststroke D (Pilato), 50 breaststroke U (Martinenghi-Ceccon), 200 backstroke D, 200 backstroke U, 200 freestyle D, 200 freestyle U, 4x100mx D, 4x100mx U.

Latest races

It is a very important day for the breaststroke, for the medley 4×100 relay, for the backstrokers Mora and Panziera, for the defense of Matteo Rivolta’s title. While waiting through the historical medal collection we can make a comparison with the previous editions, a comparison that testifies to the extraordinary growth of blue swimming which yesterday equaled Abu Dhabi’s record loot for number of golds (5) and today obviously hopes to surpass them, also for total number of podiums: we are at 12 (5-5-2), 4 medals are missing to “even” and possibly exceed the tally.