World Cup | The Floorball Association got a double pot – the men’s and women’s World Championships in giant arenas

The Men’s Floorball World Championships will be held in Tampere in 2026 and the Women’s World Championships in 2027 in Turku.

Finland the floorball association organizes the World Championships for adults in consecutive years.

The International Floorball Federation IFF granted Finland the right to host the Men’s World Championships in Tampere in December 2026 and the Women’s World Championships in Turku in December 2027.

“It’s really great that both of our applications were completely successful. It’s a rare treat to be able to offer the Finnish sports community prestigious competitions for adults in consecutive years at home”, President of the Floorball Association Kaarina Vuori says.

Finland got the men’s World Cup early. Due to the corona epidemic, Finland organized the World Cup tournament in Hartwall Arena in 2021, which was moved by a year, when normally the competition cycle is 8–10 years.

Finland last organized the Women’s World Championships in 2015 in Tampere’s Hakametsä.

The arenas for the Men’s World Cup will be Hakametsä ice hall and Hakametsä’s new ball sports hall or Kaup’s sports hall in the first blocks. The deciding games are played at Nokia Arena, which attracts 13,000 spectators.

The Women’s World Cup will be played in the 12,000-seat Gatograde arena and the Kupittaa ball sports hall.

Executive director of the Floorball Association Pekka Ilmivalta thanks the decision-makers of Tampere and Turku.

“Cities showed great willingness to host and host World Cup events. The World Cup is strongly built around the main arena, and in both cities the World Cup matches can be played in large arenas and in top conditions in every way.”

In addition, SUomi has already received it before in order to organize the World Championships for 19-year-old girls in Lahti in 2024. In the capital region, we will not see prestigious floorball competitions in the next few years.

Finland and Helsinki has hosted the men’s World Cup in 2002, 2010 and 2021.

The first women’s floorball World Cup tournament in history was organized in 1997 in Åland and Tampere’s Hakametsä was played for the World Cup medals in 2015.

The World Championships have been of great importance to the finances and visibility of the Floorball Association. In previous years, the income from the Men’s World Championships has been hundreds of thousands of euros.