Serbia, easily beating Great Britain at home, defined the framework of the 32 national teams qualified for the 2023 World Cup of Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines scheduled from 25 August to 10 September. The great excluded is the Argentina of Campazzo, Delfino, Laprovittola and Deck who lost the decisive match against the Dominican Republic. These are the latest results. Europe: Serbia-Great Britain 101-83 Americas: Venezuela-Canada 57-74 Argentina-Dominican Rep. 75-79; Brazil-USA 83-76; Uruguay-Mexico 69-82; Colombia-Puerto Rico 80-87

Formula

—

Draw on April 29 in Manila (Phil). Eight groups of 4 teams each: 4 in Manila, two in Okinawa (Giap) and two in Jakarta (Indo). The first two of each come together in a twin round of 4 teams (4 groups in total). The first two teams advance to the knockout stages: quarters, semi-finals and finals. 7 teams plus France will go to the Paris Games according to placements and, in part, by geographical distribution. Those eliminated in the first round flow into the 17th-32nd place classification rounds.