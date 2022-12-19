Mondiali, the last episode of Bobo TV on Rai recorded before the final

The Bobo TV broadcast on Rai on the occasion of the World Cup in Qatar ends in the worst possible way: the last episode of the broadcast, in fact, had already been recorded before the final between Argentina and France.

After the match, which delivered the World Cup to the Albiceleste, from the Rai studios in Doha they launched Bobo TV, the television broadcast usually broadcast on Twitch and landed on Rai on the occasion of the World Cup in Qatar.

However, viewers immediately noticed that something was wrong. While it was night in Qatar, suddenly Lele Adani and Bobo Vieri found themselves in an outdoor environment in broad daylight.

The two then started talking together with Antonio Cassano and Nicola Ventola about Argentina’s victory in the final in a generic way and without going into the details of the match.

The mystery was soon revealed: the episode had already been recorded before the match, which is why it is legitimate to think that the four recorded two episodes, one in which they spoke of the triumph of the Albiceleste, the other in which they discussed the victory of France.

This has obviously not gone unnoticed on social media with the broadcast being inundated with criticism. “Mamma mia, what a squalor” reads one of the comments.

And again: “A spit in the face of those who pay the fee”. And there are also those who ask to see the version prepared for France’s victory.