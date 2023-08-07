Marcell Jacobs, Gianmarco Tamberi and all the other Tokyo Olympic champions will be the spearhead of the Italian team at the Athletics World Championships, scheduled in Budapest from 19 to 27 August. The list of players called up issued by the technical director of the national teams, Antonio La Torre, includes 80 athletes, 36 of whom are women, including the walkers Massimo Stano and Antonella Palmisano and the relay runners Filippo Tortu, Fausto Desalu and Lorenzo Patta, but then there are the winner of three stages of the Diamond League Larissa Iapichino (long), already silver at the European indoor championships in Istanbul, the European indoor champions Samuele Ceccarelli (100m and relay) and Zane Weir, in the weight with the winner of the Golden Gala Leonardo Fabbri. The team then includes the Olympic finalists Nadia Battocletti (5000m) and Alessandro Sibilio (400hs), the world bronze medalists Elena Vallortigara (high) and Eleonora Giorgi (walking), the world finalists Emmanuel Ihemeje (triple) and Valentina Trapletti (20km walk) , the medals of the European Championships in Munich Yeman Crippa (10,000), Sara Fantini (hammer), Osama Zoghlami (3,000 steeplechase), Matteo Giupponi (35 km) and the bronze women’s 4x100m with Zaynab Dosso, Dalia Kaddari, Anna Bongiorni, Alessia Pavese , Gloria Hooper. From the Euroindoor in Istanbul also the silver of the triple Dariya Derkach and the silver relay runners Ayomide Folorunso, Alice Mangione, Eleonora Marchiando and Anna Polinari. In the 20km walk, in addition to Stano (who will also do the 35km) also the winner of the European team championship Francesco Fortunato.