The evening matches at the World Cup offered enough excitement. Spain, Japan, Germany and Costa Rica traded who would go through. ,,When you see the defense of Spain in this match”, Maarten Wijffels starts. ,,Luis Enrique also called for national coaches to play more offensively this World Cup. But the reality is you need to get your defense in order. All teams are so fit these days. We can therefore complain about the Orange, but you first have to get things in order defensively. Just like Morocco, the Dutch national team only conceded one goal in the group stage.”

The Dutch team trained on Thursday, but there was a press conference. And there was another Orange player sniffling. This time Marten de Roon. ,,We entered the press conference tent and the goosebumps stood on your arms. Outside it was thirty degrees, but inside they had set air conditioning to a low temperature. Marten de Roon was sniffling at the press conference. Frenkie de Jong earlier this week and you saw it against Qatar… he was not completely fit. He also asked for a substitution at one point. That could become an item this World Cup.” See also Former Lokomotiv football player spoke about bribes for a place in the team

