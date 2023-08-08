At the Track World Championships in Glasgow, Martina Fidanza and Chiara Consonni, who grew up together in the Bergamo area, close friends and teammates in the national team in all categories, were fighting for the bronze in the Americana, an Olympic specialty, when nine laps from the finish Fidanza hit a Dutch who fell in front of her.

the accident

The 23-year-old from Bergamo, twice world champion in the Elimination, did a somersault forward, before falling heavily back onto the track with her arms around her head to protect herself. By then, Italy were fourth, three points off bronze and five off silver. The American was stopped by the jury (late) to give aid to the two cyclists, who got up without problems even if dazed: Fidanza was taken to the medical center of the Glasgow velodrome for a head check. Chiara Consonni remained alone and did what she could, but the two Bergamo players, world champions in the quartet in 2022, proved to be very competitive. Gold for Great Britain with 28 points, silver for Australia (25) and bronze for France (22). Italy finished in fifth place with 14 points.