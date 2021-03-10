World Cup Skiing | Norway doesn’t even complain about Klæbo’s treatment – the ski star himself asked for a full turn

In a message he sent to the media, Klæbo said that “life is too short of adversity to worry too much”.

Norwegian The ski association said on Wednesday that it had lost its victory in the 50-kilometer World Championships in Oberstdorf Johannes Høsflot Klæbon no complaint is lodged in this case. The full translation to Tuesday’s filing of the complaint came from Klæbo himself’s wish.

Klæbo and Russian Alexander Bolshunov struggled as the final began to win, and Bolshunov’s wand broke. The jury considered Klæbo to have blocked Bolshunov and took the championship from the Norwegian.

“John has asked the Norwegian Ski Association to withdraw the complaint,” Klæbo’s father Haakon Klæbo reported to the Norwegian media on Wednesday.

The Norwegian cross-country ski team said it understood Klæbo’s solution, although on Tuesday the Norwegian team leader Espen Bjervig indeed, the Norwegians believed that the situation that led to the rejection “was a competitive event”.

“We have always been aware that there were both positive and negative views on the complaint. Therefore, we support John, and we have been in immediate contact with the International Ski Federation (FIS) after receiving information about his wish, ”Bjervig said in a press release on Wednesday.

In a message he sent to the media, Klæbo said that “life is too short of adversity to worry too much”. He said he only got the matter dealt with mentally enough on Wednesday and that led to a request to withdraw the complaint.

“I feel like continuing with it is not right. I want to think positively – and leave it behind. I don’t want to be seen as a sensitive skier. ”

“I still hold that I haven’t done anything wrong – and I haven’t stopped anyone. However, I cannot bear to go any further with the appeal – regardless of whether I have won or lost. [käsittelyn]. ”

With the withdrawal of the appeal, the order of medals at 50 kilometers remains as follows: the winner of Norway Emil Iversen, silver Bolshunov and bronze Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krüger.

“I want Emil to be honored as the real winner. He is a very good friend of mine. He deserves honor and a good party, ”Klæbo announced.