Events should move BRL 4.1 billion in November and expand trade growth in 2022

THE sexta-feira Negra should be boosted by the World Cup. According to calculation of CNC (Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism), retail should move R$ 4.21 billion in November, the highest value in the historical series, which began in 2010.

The entity released the projections this Wednesday (9.nov.2022). Here’s the intact of the report (267 KB).

Trade increased 1.1% in September compared to August – in comparison with seasonal adjustment, a kind of compensation to compare different months. This was the best performance for the month since 2019. The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), in turn, had deflation for 3 consecutive months.

Therefore, CNC said that expectations are favorable for the last 3 months of the year, when there will be sexta-feira NegraWorld Cup and Christmas.

If the trade moves the R$ 4.21 billion estimated in sexta-feira Negrathe sector may have a real increase –considering inflation– of 1.1% in 2022 compared to the same date of the previous year.

Despite the projected record movement, the growth will be 0.96% compared to last year’s financial volume. The expansion rate is lower than in 2021, when it was 1.71%.

CNC said that the 2020 increase is due to the process of digitizing consumption, boosted by the social isolation of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the entity, this scenario should prevent a more expressive advance in sales, since the date is characterized by the predominance of purchases of durable goods, which often depend on loans.

The confederation considered that, despite the fall in inflation, the cost of credit is more expensive, since the basic interest rate, the Selic, rose to 13.75% per year.

MORE SALES OF HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES

CNC expects a turnover of R$ 1.09 billion in sales of furniture and appliances. Electronic devices and housewares should rise by R$ 920 million.