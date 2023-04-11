In Rotterdam, on the first day, the Azzurri also go within 3 and win with a goal from Avegno 2” from the end. Tomorrow is Spain

Franco Carrella

Few lights, many mistakes, yet Setterosa manages to win on the first day of the World Cup. In Rotterdam, in front of China, the Azzurri find themselves down by even three goals and then with a gritty comeback they come through (14-13). “We were aware of the difficulties, moreover they have been in permanent boarding school for a month and a half and they have worried us on the swimming plan. We certainly need to improve defensively, we conceded too many easy shots” commented Carlo Silipo. Italy – included in group B – has no shortage of extenuating circumstances: very little time to prepare for the event, the heavy absences of the injured Bianconi and Giustini, a non-optimal condition in this period of the season, as the coach himself underlined on the eve. But what mattered was breaking the ice. See also Festa Argentina: 3-0 against Croatia and final! Messi and Alvarez are a show

INATTENTION — Against the Chinese who have opened a new cycle with the technical guidance of the Greek Pavlidis, architect of the Olympiacos triumphs, it is a match in which the defenses appear careless (our opponents often withdraw a player on the goal line next to the goalkeeper). Witness the three penalties granted by the Azzurri in just 10′, when China escaped on 5-2 dragged by the left-handed Zhang Jing. In the middle of the match, Setterosa trailed 6-5, in the festival of goals in the third and fourth half – an infinite call and response – they prevailed above all thanks to the formidable performance of Avegno, author of both the first overtaking (9-8 23′) and the decisive goal 2” from the end (14-13 in numerical superiority, from a central position). The Ligurian is elected mvp (the beauty of 6 goals), but Marletta (poker) and Picozzi (brace) also shine. Tomorrow an even more difficult test against Spain: surprisingly, in the opening match, the European champions beat the US Olympians on penalties. See also Keylor Navas is one step away from the Premier League

THE FORMULA — In the other group (A) there are Holland, Greece, Hungary and Australia. The top two of each group will qualify for the finals on June 23-25 ​​(Long Beach, California), but will also play the second phase on April 19-21 (in Athens) to define the placements. In the same Greek headquarters, through another group, two more passes will be delivered. The latter two will come out of the Second Division tournament scheduled for May 1-7 (in Berlin). All matches are streamed on the World Aquatics YouTube channel.

ITALY: Banchelli, C.Tabani, Gant, Avegno 6, A.Cocchiere, Bettini 1, Picozzi 2, Di Claudio, Palmieri, Marletta 4 (1 penalty), L.Cergol, Viacava 1, Condorelli. All. Silipo.

CHINA:Du Xinyue, Wang Xuan 1, Yan Jing, Xiong Dunhan 1, Zhai Ying, Wang Shiyun, Deng Zewen 3 (1 pen), Wang Hua, Yan Siya 1, Nong Sanfeng 3, Zhong Qiyun, Zhang Jing 4 (2 pen ), Dong Wenxin. All. Pavlidis. See also F1 | Schumacher50: now there is the book-painting to ... frame

REFEREES: De Jong (Ola) and Chatzigoulas (Gre).

NOTE: sup. no. Italy 9 (5 goals), China 11 (6). Out. 3 f. Marletta 4th t.

Tuesday 11: Spain-USA 17-15 on penalties (12-12), Italy-China 14-13.

Wednesday 12: Spain-Italy (14), USA-China (16).

Thursday 13: Spain-China (16), USA-Italy (20.30).

Classification: Italy 3; Spain 2; Use 1; China 0.