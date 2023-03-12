In Zagreb, down 12-7, the Azzurri with an incredible 7-1 run in the last half overturned the European champions: 14-13 and one step away from qualifying

Franco Carrella

Crazy and wonderful. In the bedlam of Zagreb, against the European champions Croatia, Settebello packs a crazy comeback: down 12-7 at the last interval, puts in a 7-1 run for the only decisive advantage of the entire match, mortgaging the qualification to the Final Six of the World Cup as early as the fourth day. Coach Sandro Campagna comments: “This game teaches us that we must never give up and that we must always be concentrated. I knew we could do it, I told the boys they had to take more responsibility and they listened to me, showing personality. As a great team.” For Italy it is the third success out of three.

GROWING — Tucak's line-up got off to a better start, making use of his physical game, often being saved by the posts and taking advantage of some blue defensive lapses in marking in the centre. In the middle of the match it's 8-6 for the Barakudas, then the described extension (in the sign of a wild Marinic-Kragic), then an incredible last quarter takes place without a precious pawn like Di Somma, who came out for fouls: from Condemi's lightning-fast goal to Di Fulvio's overtaking -23" with one of his own, it's a monologue from the world vice-champions spurred on by Campagna. At the last second then Del Lungo thwarts Basic's last assault: he therefore ends up on 14-13 in a speechless swimming pool, Marziali the best Italian scorer with a hat-trick in an evening to remember. She is the daughter of character, of course, but evidently also of excellent athletic training. And to think that the hosts close with a better shooting percentage, 50% against 40%. Tomorrow, for the Settebello, a less difficult engagement against France.

CROATIA:Bijac, R.Buric, L.Fatovic 1, Duzevic 1, Lazic 1, L.Bukic 1, Biljaka, Zuvela, Marinic-Kragic 4 (1 penalty), Vrlic, Basic 3, Kharkov 2, Popadic. Herd Tucak.

ITALY: Del Lungo, F.Di Fulvio 2, Alesiani, Marziali 3, Ferrero, F.Condemi 1, Renzuto 2, Echenique 1, N.Presciutti 1, Bruni 1, E.Di Somma 2, Dolce 1, Massaro. All. Campaign. Herd Tucak.

REFEREES: Stavridis (Gre) and Miskovic (Mne).

NOTE: sup. no. Croatia 15 (7 goals), Italy 10 (5), Croatia 7/16. At 5’14” Bijac saves a penalty from E.Di Somma. Out. 3 f. E.Di Somma on 21′, Ferrero on 23′, L.Bukic on 27′. Adm. Tucak.

Wednesday 8: Italy-Japan 13-7, Croatia-USA 16-14, Hungary-France 10-6.

Thursday 9: Croatia-France 12-7, USA-Japan 13-11.

Friday 10: Italy-Hungary 9-8, USA-France 12-9.

Saturday 11: Croatia-Italy, Hungary-Japan 17-7.

Sunday 12: Croatia-Japan (18.30), France-Italy (20.30).

Monday 13: USA-Hungary (18.30), Japan-France (20.30).

Tuesday 14th: Italy-USA (18.30), Croatia-Hungary (20.30).

Classification: Italy 9 (play 3); Croatia 6 (3), Hungary 6 (3), USA 6 (3); Japan 0 (3), France 0 (3).

The formula: at the Final Six in Los Angeles, from 30 June to 2 July, two teams from group A (in addition to the USA) and the top three from group B in Podgorica with Montenegro, Serbia, Greece, Georgia, Australia and Spain.