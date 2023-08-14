PreviewDirect

The players of the national team, in the penultimate training session before taking on Sweden. Pablo Garcia/RFEF (EFE)

Spain is defined by the pass and possession, by taking care of the ball until finding the final crack in the rival defense. Sweden prefers to run and the second plays, also to punish with the set-piece strategy, so far its greatest treasure because eight of its 11 goals in the tournament have come like this. Or, what is the same, 72.7% are in that luck. Clash of styles at Eden Park, in the Auckland hills, a whole World Cup semifinal.

During these days, the Spanish coaching staff has worked a lot with the video sessions, breaking down the rival’s laboratory plays, concerned about the centimeters, also about Jonna Anderson’s boot and Ilestedt’s forehead, who has scored four goals, all to put the tie to a corner. One against South Africa and two against Italy, and one more against Japan. “One of our strong points is the set piece game. It’s part of the game, it’s something we can work on a lot and it’s a chance to win the game”, said Peter Gerhardsson, the Swedish coach, aware that they have the best record in corner kicks in the World Cup, since in 36 shots he has made five targets. Or, what is the same, one in seven (13.9%) end up online. “His strengths are obvious. It is a tremendously powerful team physically, in set pieces it is extremely effective and its power in offensive transitions makes it very dangerous. It is clear to me that the best version will be required of us to win, but we are Spain and our game is recognizable; We will not budge from our script,” Vilda replied.

It turns out that there is not a team that accumulates so much the ball between its boots or so many passes, soccer made with roots mold cruyffistas. “Spain keeps the ball very well, they take it from their area to the rival, and when they lose the ball, they recover it quickly. So we want to apply pressure because if we are successful the match will be one of transitions”, agreed Gerhardsson, who has already led his team to four consecutive semifinals in major tournaments (2019 World Cup, 2021 Olympic Games and Euro 2022, in addition to now), still without a laurel. It happens, in any case, that Spain has never surpassed Sweden in direct confrontations, so far nine defeats and two draws. “Not having beaten Sweden is one more motivation. I feel that perhaps they have more of an obligation, but for us it is an opportunity”, slipped Vilda, who exuded a lot of confidence in her possibilities.

The Spanish coach explains that his team is as prepared as it is well-rounded due to the qualities of its players, as well as past experiences. “I did think that we could reach the semifinals of this World Cup because in the games we lost in the last Euro Cup and the World Cup, against England and the United States, I felt and saw that we were superior,” he clarified. And he expanded: “Before the Netherlands I did not see them lower their arms or have doubts in difficult moments. I think this team has overcome a lot of adversity in this World Cup and in the past.” He was referring, among other things, to the entanglement that occurred when 15 players resigned from the national team in October due to disagreements with the federation and the coach, as they understood that professionalism was lacking.

“I want to value the support and endorsement of President Luis Rubiales because without it we would not be here. He reacted bravely, he bet on my coaching staff and me”, the coach let go for once, always reluctant to talk about it. And he added: “Looking at the present, in this group there is a lot of unity, good vibes, desire to compete, professionalism, ambition… In these two months, there has been an absolute commitment for each training session, for taking every last word of each talk.” This is how it is seen on the field, in the celebrations for the triumphs, in the tears and hugs after the quarterfinal duel, in the pineapples at the foot of the grass. This is how Jennifer Hermoso explained it: “I don’t remember the past. The team is motivated and self-confident. Of course there are nerves because otherwise it would be that something is not going well. You have to feel like it, think about reaching the final, just thinking about it makes my hair stand on end. Spain will come out with more enthusiasm than ever”. And Vilda finished off: “If we give a good version, we win the game.” Or, also, if the foot can with the head.

