World Cup 2030, the secret Arabia-Italy-Egypt summit and the negotiation

Italy planned to organize i World Cup 2030 with Saudi Arabia and Egypt. A brief has been discovered promotional film shown to the delegation of Italian Football Federation in the’April of 2021. A footballer – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – in this video from Mecca throws a balloon in the air that ends up at Luxor in the valley of the pharaohswhere another player makes a direction shot Colosseum. With this excerpt the Saudi Arabia plan to involve Italy. The first contacts between the states interested in the common project would have started as early as April 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. It was being evaluated possibility from Italy of provide assistance to Riad for the training of coaches, referees and sports managers.

At a certain point, however – continues Il Sole – on the table of the president of the FIGC Gravina the whole is brought world files and simple assistance becomes real application request joint with Saudi Arabia and Egypt. President Gravina initially takes time, then decides to inform the Prime Minister Joseph With you and on 9 September 2020 Gravina and Conte meet for discuss the issue. Conte does not mind the prospect of Italy organizing the Worldbut poses a series of impediments related to the respect for human rights and the case-Regeni unsolved. At the same time, the case also exploded in that period Patrick Zakithat is the signal for Arabia and Egypt that to convince Italy to join the project is complicated, so the negotiation fails and veers on Greece.

