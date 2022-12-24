The best goal of the World Cup is that of Richarlison

The World Cup is now over, the Argentina managed to impose itself on the other national teams by reaching the final and beating the France . One of the national favorites for the final victory was undoubtedly the Brazil which had to surrender to Croatia’s group force.

World Cup, Richarlison wins the prize for the best goal of the World Cup

—

Through a tweets on its profile, Fifa announced the winner of the award for the best goal of the World Cup. The goal that impressed the fans the most was that of Richardson against Serbia. The magnificent technical gesture of the Brazilian striker certainly left everyone speechless. The other goals in contention were: Mbappe vs Poland, Paik Seung-Ho vs Brazil, Al-Dawsari vs Argentina, Richardson vs South Korea, Chavez vs Saudi Arabia, Neymar vs Croatia, Enzo Fernandez vs mexico, Richardson vs Serbia, Gakpo vs Ecuador.