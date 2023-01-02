London (dpa/States Perform)

Alexis McAllister received a special welcome upon his return to the English football team Brighton today, Monday, following his coronation with the Argentine national team of the 2022 World Cup, which was held in Qatar.

Midfielder McAllister participated in six of the seven matches of the Argentine national team in the World Cup in Qatar, and he scored for the national team in the match that ended with a 2-0 victory over Poland in the group stage, and assisted Angel Di Maria in the final match against the French national team.

McAllister lifted the World Cup alongside the rest of the Argentina squad at Lusail Stadium on December 18, and he had the opportunity to do so on his return to Brighton’s training ground. Amidst his colleagues and team officials, the old player raised a simulation model of the World Cup amid applause and cheers, and sprinkled it with confetti in the colors of the Argentine national team.

Although he signed a new three-year contract, extendable for another year, with Brighton in October, McAllister’s name was closely associated with the possibility of leaving the team. It was reported that Juventus, Italy, is a candidate for the player, and the list of teams nominated for his services included Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.