World Cup Rally | On Sunday, the decisive moments are at hand – will Teemu Suninen get on the podium?

Finland Toyota will go to the final day of the World Rally Championship on Sunday by Elfyn Evans under the heel of. Britkuski leads the rally before the last four special stages. Evans is number one in the overall standings of the rally with a difference of 32.1 seconds, the Belgian Hyundai driver to Thierry Neuville.

“It is clear that my situation is good, but there are still a few special tests left. The focus is now on them. I will try to continue in the same way as before,” Evans said in the WRC press release.

Third in the race is a Japanese Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta. Finland Teemu Suninen is fourth in the rally. Katsuta leads the Finn by 6.4 seconds.

Sunny the hopes of Finnish rally fans for a blue-and-white rally success rest on their shoulders. In the Finnish World Rally Championship, we are possibly experiencing a rare situation. For the fourth time in history, there is a threat that not a single Finnish driver will be seen on the podium in Jyväskylä.

The last time this situation was proven was in the “Rusland rally” in 2021 and before that in 2003 and 2013. Jyskälä’s rally baton has been around the Finns since 2017 – at that time Esapekka Lappi celebrate first place.

Toyota’s team manager, long-time participant in World Rally Championship as a driver Jari-Matti Latvala is on the fifth day before the closing date.

On Sunday morning, the 19th special stage of the rally, Moksi-Sahloinen 1, will be driven first.

The next speed section called Himos-Jämsä 1 starts at 9:05. The rally will be completed with the Moksi-Sahloinen 2 special stage starting at 10:30 and the last Himos-Jämsä 2 Power Stage special stage starting at 13:15.