World Cup Rally | Kalle Rovanperä dominates in Jyväskylä – two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the outing

World Cup rally|The World Cup rally in Jyväskylä was interrupted due to a run-out and a rescue operation.

3.8. 18:48

Toyota’s Kalle Rovanperä leads the Finnish World Cup Rally before the final day with a difference of 44.2 seconds to his teammate to Sebastien Ogier.

Chasing his first victory in the Finnish World Rally Championship, Rovanperä gassed the bottom times in five of the six special stages of the day. One was won by Hyundai Esapekka Lappi.

Third in the overall competition is Hyundai, which leads the Drivers’ World Series Thierry Neuville one minute and 24 seconds from the top. Toyota’s Sami Pajari is fifth.

Four special tests will be run on Sunday, the final day.

Legendary Ouninpohja’s special test was suspended on Saturday due to a serious outage.

Deputy press manager of the Finnish World Rally Championship Timo Korkalainen according to the special exam, two people were taken to the hospital for examinations. He did not confirm the names of the individuals.

Iltalehti according to the French couple Daniel Salin and Brigitte Salin. The team drives a Rally2 class Skoda Fabia and was 53rd in the rally after EK12.

The eyewitness told IL that the driver was stuck in the car for half an hour.

“The car had gone 50 meters down the field. After that, another ditch came into which the car fell,” he told IL.

Present a former viewer posted on the message service X picture about the situation. According to him, the rescue work was still in progress about an hour after the escape.

The people in the car were taken to the ambulance on a stretcher while the audience applauded.