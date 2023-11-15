There are just a few hours left until the fifth of 18 rounds of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with attractive matches like Colombia vs. Brazil and Argentina vs. Uruguay. In addition, there are teams like Peru and Bolivia that are looking for their first victory.

On top, Argentina seems unperturbed with its flawless campaign, but Uruguay, the first runner-up, has a path to promotion marked. On the third step, Brazil seeks to recover ground, but first he will have to find solutions for a life without Neymar or Casemiro.

Colombia vs. Brazil: In search of the first time

The difficulty of Colombia selection to win is as irritating as the anguish it produces in each game that draws. A narrow victory in the debut with Venezuela, one that escaped in the last minutes and ended 2-2 with Uruguay, and the double 0-0 away with Chile and Ecuador sum up the Argentine team Nestor Lorenzo.

The date with Brazil in the fiery Caribbean city of Barranquilla poses three challenges: Will a rival that has not been beaten in the playoffs finally fall? Will James Rodríguez be there to play? Will Luis Díaz return to his usual level, now stimulated by the release of his father?

Training of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Without Neymar, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, All eyes on the Brazilian team are focused on Endrick, the 17-year-old and 116-day-old rookie who has tied his future to Real Madrid.

It is true that in the Canarinha Vincius Junior and Rodrygo are now references, but the young Palmeiras star is the only native 9 among those called up, and coach Fernando Diniz needs to hit the table to recover the lost ground.

Third place, with the same 7 points as Uruguay and Venezuela, means little for a team used to looking in the rearview mirror at rivals and that soon lost track of Argentina, its bitterest rival.

Brazil's selection. On the left, coach Fernando Diniz.

The match between Colombia and Brazil is played at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla from 7 pm and can be experienced live on the signals of the Gol Caracol and RCN Television.

Argentina vs. Uruguay: A ‘Crazy’ is on the loose

The world champion, with 100% performance in the qualifiers, an unbeatable goal and a forward that scores almost two goals per game (7), arrives this Thursday at the candy box with the mission of increasing their numbers and the differences with rivals.

The tournament’s scorers will cross paths with three goals: Lionel Messi and the versatile medium Nicolas de la Cruz, and on the benches will be the architects of successful tactical systems, Lionel Scaloni and his compatriot Marcelo ‘el Loco’ Bielsa.

Despite the five points that separate the leader and the second, the Celeste arrives with full spirit after delivering a harsh corrective to Brazil 2-0 in Montevideo on the fourth day.

Uruguay plays the Río de La Plata classic

Darwin Núñez came out stronger from Centenario by scoring his second goal and showing that he is ready to be the new 9, but in the list of those called up by Bielsa the return of Luis Suárez stands out as a great novelty, which seems to confirm that the visitors do not have intentions to go out and take refuge.

The match between Argentines and Uruguay is played simultaneously with Colombia vs. Brazil (7 pm, Colombian time) and will be broadcast on Snail Play.

Bolivia vs. Peru: Forbidden to lose

La Verde reaches the fifth day with the less than honorable records of accumulating 4 defeats in the same number of games, presenting the most vulnerable defense, with 11 goals and a weak forward with 2.

Without the Argentine coach Gustavo Costas, who justified the disappointing results by having to face Brazil (5-1) and Argentina (0-3) in the first half, Bolivia is preparing for a new era with the Brazilian Antonio Carlos on the bench.

Antonio Carlos Zago, coach of Bolivia.

His idea of ​​enhancing the attack with Marcelo Martins Moreno, 36 years old, and the nationalized person of Colombian origin Jair Reinoso38, can last two dates, since the top scorer in the history of La Verde announced his retirement after next Thursday.

Peru He arrives in La Paz also under suspicion. The penultimate team in the South American qualifiers has not been able to win or score and it is already assumed that the countdown has begun for the coach Juan Reynoso, who came to replace the successful Ricardo Gareca.

Experienced players, such as Celta de Vigo midfielder Renato Tapia, guarantee that the squad is one hundred percent with Reynoso, and that what the Blanquirroja needs is “a break point.” And this could be winning for the first time at the 3,640 meters of altitude in La Paz.

Photo: Norberto Duarte. AFP

The duel, which opens the curtain on date 5 of the tie, is played from 3 pm (Colombian time) and will be experienced live through the television signal. Snail Play.

Venezuela vs. Ecuador: Good presents

With 58.3% of the 12 points already played in their pocket and the euphoria still latent from having drawn a tie from Brazil’s payoffs and beaten Chile (3-0), the Venezuelan team feels fit. to deserve from this Thursday much more than the current fourth place in the classification.

The Argentinian’s Vinotinto Fernando Batista They have surprised with a rocky defense, which has only allowed two goals, and a sharp attack, which with five already exceeds the average of one per game.

To the stadium Maturín Monument An Ecuadorian team that has known how to run against adversity will attend this Thursday. It began with a negative balance of 3 points as a result of Fifa’s punishment for the registration scandal of Byron Castillo.

Venezuela celebrates its historic draw against Brazil in Cuiabá. See also Schedules of the matches of the Qualifiers and Colombian soccer Photo: Nelson Almeida. AFP

Not even the defeat against Argentina on September 7 made a dent, since on the following dates Uruguay (2-1) and Bolivia (1-2) fell and they signed a draw with Colombia (0-0). The Spanish Félix Sánchez may not be unanimous, but he has been able to give order to the team and wings to the 16-year-old jewel Kendry Páez.

At 5 in the afternoon (Colombian time) the game between Venezuelans and Ecuadorians will take place, which will be broadcast by the signal of the Snail gol.

Chile vs. Paraguay: Win or win

The Red of Eduardo Berizzo They can play with solvency at home, as on the third date, when they beat Peru 2-0, and do very poorly at home, as Venezuela demonstrated on October 17 by beating 3-0.

La Albirroja, in what will be the third match of Daniel Garnero, He arrives with a better appearance, although with pending duties, but in full balance with La Roja, since they have the same four points, and an identical campaign with one victory, one draw and two defeats.

Photo: Federico Parra. AFP

However, distributing the points in Santiago It will be a hard blow for both teams, as it will take them away from the six World Cup qualifying spots and bring them closer to the basement.

A defeat would be worse, as it would once again reduce the margin of tolerance with Berizzo. Garnero has more credit, but Paraguay does not have as much time.

Chileans and Paraguayans close the day of date 5 of the World Cup qualifiers in a game that will begin at 7:30 pm and can be seen on the signal Snail Play.

