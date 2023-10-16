The world champion Argentina visits Peru in Lima in the match that closes the fourth date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, in which the highlight is the classic between Uruguay and Brazil in Montevideo.

With the possible presence as starter of the best player in the world, Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste will seek at the National Stadium in Lima to continue its perfect progress in the World Cup, in which it won the three games it has played and has not scored any goals. He will find a Peru that with only one point is in ninth position and needs to add no matter what so as not to see how the other teams begin to distance themselves.

In the legendary Centenario stadium in Montevideo, the Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay will host BrazilIt comes from suffering a humiliation at home, being tied 1-1 by Venezuela in Cuiabá with a goal from Eduard Bello five minutes from time. La Celeste, which tied 2-2 in stoppage time in Barranquilla with Colombia, has four points and is fourth, three points behind Brazil, which arrives with Neymar, Vinicius Jr and company seeking revenge for the surprising tie against its people with Vinotinto .

Precisely, The Venezuelan team will open the day in Maturín hosting Chile, in a match between two teams that also have four points and are in direct qualifying positions. South America has six direct places for the 2026 World Cup, while the seventh placed team will play a playoff against a team from another continent.

Colombiathird with five points, which lost two gold points against the Celeste last Thursday, will climb to the 2,850 meters of altitude in Quito to visit the dangerous Ecuador, which already has three points after beating Bolivia in La Paz on the date passed and will seek to jump to direct classification positions.

The tri, which began the World Cup with a three-point penalty for the improper inclusion of full-back Byron Castillo in the previous qualifying round, has already accumulated two victories on the way to 2026 and wants to continue climbing positions.

The date will close in Asunción between two teams that are in the lower zone, Paraguay, with one point, against the weak Boliviabottom without units and that already seems condemned to be left out of the World Cup that the United States, Mexico and Canada will organize in two years.

TV programming

In Maturín 4 pm

Venezuela – Chile

TV: Caracol and RCN

In Asunción 5:30 pm

Paraguay – Bolivia

TV: Caracol Play

In Quito 6:30 pm

Ecuador – Colombia

TV: Caracol and RCN

In Montevideo 7 pm

Uruguay – Brazil

TV: Caracol Play and CanalRCN.com

In Lima 9 pm

Peru – Argentina

TV: Caracol and RCN

