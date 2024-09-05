Bahrain achieved its first victory in its history over Australia, 1-0, on Thursday, at Sea Pass Super Stadium in Gold Coast, in the opening of the decisive third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup finals to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After the expulsion of their player Kossini Yengi in the 77th minute, the host country suffered a second blow, when Harry Souttar scored the winning goal for Bahrain by mistake a minute before the original time.

The Bahraini team put itself in an excellent position, as the qualifiers began with an important victory in Australia, before facing Japan in Manama next Tuesday.

The group includes, in addition to Bahrain and Australia, the teams of Japan, Saudi Arabia, China and Indonesia. Two teams will qualify directly to the World Cup, while the third and fourth teams will qualify for the play-off.