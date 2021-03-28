JWith the next win in the top group game against Romania, oachim Löw has largely paved the way for his successor to the 2022 World Cup. Löw offered the winning team of 3-0 against Iceland in the 1-0 (1-0) on this Sunday evening in Bucharest, which this time solved their more demanding task more tightly, but overall confidently except for an unnecessary tremor in the final minutes.

The always dangerous Bayern professional Serge Gnabry scored in the 16th minute after a fine pass from the joyful beginning Kai Havertz. It was the 25-year-old attacker’s 15th goal in the 19th international match. The Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who was taken under cover, almost made for the second goal and the early decision (19th). The exploitation of chances was one of the criticisms of the deserved success.

Immediately after the final whistle, the DFB entourage wanted to take the flight back to Germany, where the nine-point start in the World Cup elimination for Qatar is to be completed in Duisburg against North Macedonia on Wednesday (8.45 p.m. / RTL). For Löw, the successful start of the summer against the strongest group opponent was important, especially with a view to the EM tournament in June: his team is beginning to find each other – however, the EM group opponents France, Portugal and possibly Hungary will be of a different kind of football -Be caliber.

Before the kick-off in the Arena? Ionala, the German players held another jersey campaign for human rights. “We for 30!” Was the advertisement for the 30 articles in the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Löw had named “playing in” a formation as a central goal in the first international matches of the year. Accordingly, one day after his 35th birthday, captain Manuel Neuer led the winning eleven of the Iceland game onto the lawn of the empty arena in Bucharest, where the DFB selection at the European Championship finals would contest the round of 16 as group winners on June 28th.



A message with upside down jerseys: the German national players before kick-off in Romania

:



Image: dpa





Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sané were also able to show up after muscular problems, which meant that Löw could again build on a five-man Munich block. “Bayern are well rehearsed, that helps us,” said the national coach in Bucharest. Gnabry then harmonized well with Chelsea professional Havertz. The 20-year-old failed, cleared by Gnabry, to goalkeeper Florin Nita (12th). The other way around it worked better: Havertz served Gnabry perfectly with a cross pass in the penalty area, who just had to casually insert the ball.

The same starting line-up twice in a row was the last time Löw had that before Bucharest in October 2016, when Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng were still allowed to play for Germany. Löw will not decide until May whether one, two, all three or none will return to the EM. The calls – especially for Müller – will not let up, even if Löw’s break team makes progress after the 0: 6 low point against Spain. Led by the busy Gnabry, the German team was dominant. What was missing was the effectiveness in the end: Gnabry failed after a solo on Nita (58th) and Gündogan (60th) failed on the strong goalkeeper who had also directed Kimmich’s shot with his fingertips to the crossbar.

The midfield trio Kimmich, Goretzka, Gündogan was not as influential as against Iceland, but was also more closely covered. The chain of defense against Neuer was largely stable. The captain hardly had to show his skills in the 98th international match. Neuer held on to a low shot by Razvan Marin (27th), and the captain also caught a shot by George Puscas shortly before the end of the game (87th). Nicolae Stanciu also came to a dangerous finish in the 90th minute.

Against North Macedonia it could be that the national coach Marc-André ter Stegen from FC Barcelona gives a chance in goal. Bayern defender Niklas Süle, who left the DFB team early due to a strain at the weekend, was not an option in Romania. Matthias Ginter and Antonio Rüdiger were able to continue playing in the defense center. But both were challenged more in building up the game than in defending. The Romanians lacked possession and esprit.