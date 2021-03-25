I.In the German national soccer team there is a corona case on matchday. As the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Thursday, a test by a player was positive. The name was not mentioned and the symptom-free professional was immediately isolated.

“This news is of course bitter so shortly before the game – for the coach and the entire team,” said DFB director Oliver Bierhoff: “But we are in good spirits that it will remain in this single case, as we have taken all hygiene measures so far have performed in a disciplined manner. Of course, we will implement all the requirements of the authorities. “

The establishment of contacts and coordination of the further course of action with the Düsseldorf health department is currently in progress. Effects on the start of the World Cup qualification in the evening (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for World Cup qualifications and on RTL) against Iceland in Duisburg are uncertain.

