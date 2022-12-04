The Swiss player, Xherdan Shaqiri, praised Cristiano Ronaldo days after their clash in Round of 16 of the World Cup between Switzerland and Portugal, where both will seek to continue in the fight on the World Cup path.

Shaqiri assures that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a player with many qualities and should not be ruled out as a possible danger for his team in search of his pass to the next round.

“You can’t rule out Cristiano, he’s one of the best players in the world along with (Lionel) Messi,” Shaqiri told reporters after training on Sunday.

The veteran player of the selection of Swissaffirms that Cristiano Ronaldo can score a goal for you in a second if you don’t care.

“This guy can score at any second, at any minute, he has experience and everyone knows how important he is for Portugal and for his team,” added the former Liverpool player and Bayern Munichauthor of the first goal in Switzerland’s victory against Serbia on Friday (3-2), which assured the ‘Nati’ of qualifying for the final phase of the World Cup.

Shaqiri highlights that Portugal is not only Cristiano Ronaldo in this World Cup in Qatar 2022, they also have other very important players that should not be lost track when analyzing their tactical scheme.

We recommend you read

“We also have to know the other players because it’s not just Ronaldo, they have very good players, young players who can make a big difference and we have to give a very good performance because it’s a direct elimination and anything can happen between 95-100 minutes, we are looking forward to it,” he added.