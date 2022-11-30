Lusail, Qatar.- The Mexican National Team will face Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium, a field that it recognized on Saturday against Argentina but suffered a strong setback that put it against the ropes in the Qatar 2022 World Cup by adding a point and without goals in favor in Group C.

Consequently, Gerardo Martino’s team will have to perform a great feat against Saudi Arabia, but at the same time keep an eye on the game between Argentina and Poland so that a combination of results helps advance to the Round of 16 as second.

Mexico will have to come out with its best attack to score the goals it did not score in its first two games, however the task looks complicated against the Sons of the Desert, who have already shown that it will not be easy to face when they kick off against Argetina in your debut.

El Tri aspires to qualify with four points, the same as Poland, but the Eagles have a better goal difference (+2) than Mexico (-2), therefore they must win by more than four goals, something that is not It has been happening for years in an official match.

The Mexican National Team has not celebrated a victory by four or more goals in more than two years. Since they valued Bermuda (1-5), on October 11, 2019, in the Concacaf Nations League match, a comfortable victory has not been achieved again.

Mexico drew with Poland (0-0) in their first game of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. In their second duel they lost against Argentina (2-0) and now they will try to defeat Saudi Arabia obligatorily. A tie will leave out the national representative.

The game will be played this Wednesday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) at 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission of the game will be in charge of Las Estrellas, Channel 5, Azteca 7, Sky Sports and Vix.