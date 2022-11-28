Qatar.- The project of Gerardo MartinoMexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and Mexican team It will come to an end once the tricolor finishes its participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. All parties would have reached an agreement so that this point is the point of no return to continue working together and that is that the results and the environment that will be lives are not at all the best to continue.

In the last few hours it has transpired that regardless of what happens with Martino and the Mexican National Team in Qatar 2022, there will be no contract extension and your relationship will end. There is talk that when December 31 arrives, his management as a coach will officially end and he will proceed to have to find a new DT to continue with the next process.

According to TUDN, things between the 3 entities can no longer be fixed, the results have not been as expected, many failures in recent years, to this is added the low number of goals, zero production of the game and as if it were Little by little, participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back as it is on the brink of elimination.

The continuity of Tata Martino could be extended until the 8th final as long as this Wednesday the Mexican National Team does its job against Saudi Arabia, if he manages to advance he will have at least one more game as coach, after that if he manages to advance he will continue as far as he can go Mexico, if it is eliminated, there will remain his legacy as technical director of the Mexican National Team.

We recommend you read

Mexico will go into action in their last group stage match this Wednesday, now it depends on achieving a victory and waiting for a combination of results to be able to think about the possibility of entering the best 16 teams to play the 8th final. Mexico has not missed the “fourth game” for years, being together with Brazil one of the teams that are always there.