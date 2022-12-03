We are only a few hours away from the United States national team be measured to that of Netherlandsin an attractive round of 16 duel at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 3 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time.

This meeting will be held at the Khalifa International Stadiumthe home of the Qatar National Team, with capacity for 45,416 people, built in 1976, and last remodeled in 2017.

The North American team, commanded by Gregg Berhalter as its technical director, they arrive as second in Group B, qualifying with 5 points, while the Europeans were first in Group A with 7 units.

some history

It is worth mentioning that over the years, the United States and the ‘Mechanical orange‘, as the Dutch team is also known, they have only met on 5 occasions, all of them in friendlies, with a balance of 4 victories for those from the ‘old continent’, and one for the Americans, so that the tomorrow will be their first confrontation in an official competition.

On the other hand, the Netherlands are playing their eleventh World Cup, as is the United States, considered by many to be the best team that has ever won a World Cup.

Over time, the Dutch have managed to reach 3 World Cup finals, losing all 3, the first in Germany 1974, losing 1-2 to the hosts, the second in Argentina 1978, also losing to the locals, by a score of 3-1, and the last time in South Africa 2010, being beaten 1-0 by Spain.