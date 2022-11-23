Doha, Qatar.- The most striking thing about the match between Mexico and Poland is Guillermo Ochoa’s save on the penalty taken by Robert Lewandowski. His performance under the crossbar helped the Tricolor not debut with a defeat at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

‘Memo’ Ochoa celebrates his fifth World Cup and starts as the figure of the match after stopping that maximum penalty that made our country explode with joy, especially since defeat was the worst scenario for the Tricolor prior to the contest that the Saturday against Argentina.

The joy of the fans was transferred to the microphones of TV Azteca. Christian Martinoli pricked his skin with that sublime story after what happened and later decided to go to his social networks to give a new pseudonym to ‘Fransua’ by virtue of this intervention.

Being against Poland, the chronicler decided to nickname Guillermo Ochoa ‘Ochoinsky’ on his official Twitter account, however some of the users ‘lashed out’ at Martinoli for being one of the public figures who has criticized the America goalkeeper on several occasions.

On the other hand, Internet users applauded the narrator for making a great duo with “Doctor” Luis García to make the matches of the Mexican National Team more entertaining, whether in qualifying or in the World Cup.

Mexico will play next Saturday against the Argentina National Team, which suffered a severe setback against Saudi Arabia. The duel will be played at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) at 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time) The game will be broadcast on TV Azteca, TUDN, Sky Sports and Vix.