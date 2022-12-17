This weekend will end World Cup Qatar 2022 with the match for the title between France and Argentina. Prior to this confrontation, Morocco and Croatia gave away an attractive match this Saturday the 17th, in the fight to define the third and fourth place in the FIFA tournament.

In the case of the Atlas Lions, reaching the semifinals was already historic enough since no African or Arab team had reached that stage in a men’s world cup. While in the case of the Vatreni, they were looking for their third podium in six FIFA Men’s World Cups.

Although for some the party for the third place It shouldn’t be played, it’s still a merit to get there and finish among the top three in the world. But in addition, a few million dollars are in dispute, and although the difference is not very big, it is still significant for the teams that face each other.

What is the economic prize for third and fourth place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

For this year, the FIFA gave a financial prize of 440 million dollars, with what was a new absolute record for the World Cups. four years ago, in Russia 2018400 million were delivered while in the World Cup Brazil 2014 the bag to be distributed was 358 million dollars.

As for the Qatar 2022 prize, 125 million dollars will be distributed among the four semifinalists of the tournament. Of those, 52 million correspond to the teams that did not go to the final; 27 million for the one who achieves third place and 25 million for fourth place.

So, even though the difference is just 2 millionsis an important prize for which Morocco fought until the end against Croatia, but without success. The Vatreni prevailed 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium and will complete the podium alongside France and Argentinawho will meet this Sunday in the final.