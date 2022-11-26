Lusail, Qatar.- The duel between Mexico and Argentina could mark the future of both teams in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The two will go out looking for victory at the Lusail Stadium, because otherwise their chances of advancing to the Round of 16 will be scarce.

The Tricolor side tied with a dry 0-0 with Poland, while the Albiceleste received a hard blow when they fell against Saudi Arabia. For this Saturday’s duel, the favorite is the two-time world champion, but Argentine sports experts assure that Lionel Scaloni’s team should not trust Mexico.

In the current broadcast of ESPN Argentina, the journalists and the former player, Sergio Kun Agüero, broke down each player to analyze their abilities and then draw conclusions, which yielded results that they did not expect before this match.

At the Debate table, the communicators highlighted the offensive line of the Mexican team, among the players mentioned are Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega, Henry Martín, Héctor Herrera, Raúl Jiménez, among other men that Argentina must pay attention to if they do not want to happen again what against Arabia last Tuesday.

“Mexico is a dangerous team from the extremes. Hirving Lozano is a very dribbling player. Alexis Vega is more of a puncher. He liked to keep possession of the ball. Mexico comes out very well from the bottom, they have good players, Herrera felt more comfortable when he released, began to accompany more to the front with Vega, Lozano, with Martín”, they commented.

On the other hand, they assure that Mexico needs to be a little more decisive in this World Cup in Qatar 2022, but ‘Kun’ Agüero affirmed that in a World Cup the teams are different, so Argentina will have to play until they die in the game of the weekend.

The meeting of day 2 is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Mexico is third with one point, Argentina last with no units.