Mexico City.- Jurgen Dammafter the mediocre participation of the Mexican team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he spoke truthfully about the present of the mexican soccer playerswho have not made good decisions when they have the opportunity to play in Europe to think about salary.

He even commented that it would be much better for the owners of each team to be flexible when selling players. “I think there should be a little more of that flexibility when it comes to selling players to Europeon the MLS it happens a lot that they are sold at very low prices,” he told TUDN

“But we also have to be self-critical. On many occasions when they offer us a contract in Mexico and one in Europe you see the salary issue, we also prefer to stay here to earn more”, added Jurgen Damm.

In particular, the soccer player America club He spoke when he had the opportunity to emigrate to the old continent, but he did not want to make that decision because the offer did not seem attractive according to his salary possibility, a decision that he remembers as a “mistake.”

Jürgen Damm in America’s game

middle jam

“It happened to me, that’s why you can speak, because on one occasion I had the opportunity to go (abroad), but the salary was two, three times lower and I preferred to stay,” confessed the blue-cream midfielder who hopes things will change as soon as possible. as soon as possible so that in the Mexican National Team there is a higher level according to their perspective.

“The footballer also has a certain degree of responsibility, there must be a communion between both parties so that there can be that export that exists in the top leagues in the world and that is beneficial for the National Team, for everyone, (also) for the player,” finished