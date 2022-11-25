Iran beat Wales 2-0 in the match valid for the second day of Group B of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Asian selection rises to 3 points in the standings, while Wales remains at 1. Coach Queiroz’s team has deserved success for the amount of play expressed and the goal chances created, with 2 centered posts. In the final, the goals: in the 98th minute Roozbeh Cheshmi’s goal arrived first, in the 101st that of Ramin Rezaeian Semeskandi, with Wales in ten for the expulsion of goalkeeper Hennessey.

THE MATCH – The most sensational occasion in the first half was precisely for the Iranians who in the 17th minute Gholizadeh’s goal was canceled by the Var due to being offside. Even at the start of the second half, Iran was close to the advantage: in the 52nd minute Azmoun escaped into the open field and despite Rodon’s opposition, he found the space for the conclusion once he arrived in front of Hennessey, hitting the post, as the action continued the post again rejected Gholizadeh’s lap shot. In the 73rd minute another chance for Iran with Ezatolahi releasing his right footed shot from the edge of the box but Hennessey deflects for a corner. In the 84th minute Wales was dangerous with Davies who engaged Hosseini from the edge of the area.

Convulsive end of the match: in the 86th minute the referee Escobar, after the analysis at the Var, shows the Wales goalkeeper Hennessey the red card, author of a foul intervention outside the area against Taremi. Iran tries to take advantage of the numerical superiority with Wales who have four offensive players on the field ready to strike in the restart, but everything happens in the final: in the 98th minute Iran takes the lead, Cheshmi collects a short clearance from the Welsh defense and launches a sharp right from 25 meters which clogs to Ward’s left. Wales poured into the Iranian half and on the counterattack in the 101st minute they were doubled by Rezaeian’s goal. Taremi on the restart and then opens for Rezaeian who controls in the area and passes Ward with a precise touch underneath.