Enner Valencia, forward of Ecuadorauthor of the equalizing goal against the Netherlands and substituted in the last minutes due to discomfort in his right knee, revealed this Friday that he played the match “with a sprained knee and a little pain”, although he hopes to be ready for the duel in four days before Senegal, in which his team will play the qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Author of the two goals in the debut against Qatar, Valencia he received a blow to his right knee in that match. “I did tests and it came out that I had a sprain. Today it bothered me a bit, I played with pain, but I was able to play, I hope to be better and to be able to play against Senegal, ”he declared in the mixed zone. He explained.

“The most important thing is that I was able to help the group and we are still strong, we are still thinking big,” added the scorer of the last two. World Cups from Ecuador, with six goals in their five most recent matches in the tournament.

Enner Valencia scoring his goal against the Netherlands to give Ecuador the tie / AFP

Will he be able to play the next match against Senegal? “He allowed me to play this one (the sprained knee). I hope that for the next one he can be much better”, affirmed the attacker.

Enner Valencia scored his third goal in the Qatar World Cup 2022, in the 49th minute of the duel against the Netherlands. With four points after two games, Ecuador leads group A tied with the Netherlands, although the pass to the round of 16 will be played against Senegal, who defeated Qatar 3-1 and has three points.

“The truth is that the group is fine, it is strong, with a lot of confidence and that is the most important thing. Now we are going to prepare for the next game because we know that we are going to play a final”, explained the Fenerbahce striker.

About his goal, Valencia explained: “It’s a ball that we played very well, we opened it up to Pervis (Estupiñán), that’s where I knew the ball was going to go in, I thought it was going to get a kick, but well then it got to the goalkeeper and she hit me on the rebound and I was able to push her”.