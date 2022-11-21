Balanced and spectacular match between the United States and Wales who drew 1-1 in the second match of group B of Qatar 2022 played at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Ar-Rayyan: it is the first draw of this World Cup. The Americans dominated the first half, hitting the post with Sargent and Weah took the lead in the 36th minute. Wales transformed in the second half thanks to Moore’s entry. The boarding of Page’s team is rewarded by the penalty kick that Bale obtains and converts in the 82nd minute. In the group standings, the two national teams win one point each and are behind England, leader with 3 points, Iran bringing up the rear with zero.

A match that immediately takes shape on well-defined tracks: the USA press high and persistently seek the goal, while Wales defends itself in an orderly manner, trying to restart, even if with little conviction. On the tenth double great opportunity for Berhalter’s team: Weah crosses well in the center and Rodon risks his own goal with a header that slams Hennessey; the action continued and Sargent struck from close range, still with his head, sending the ball to the outside post.

After 36 minutes, the stars and stripes national team found the deserved advantage: beautiful vertical action by Berhalter’s team, with the ball passing from one player to another, until it reached Pulisic, who saw and served Weah. The son of the former AC Milan center forward can’t even stop it, right winger and ball where Hennessey can’t reach.

Coach Page understands that this is not the case and at the beginning of the second half inserts Moore in place of James, among the worst on the pitch. The presence of a tower in the center of the area seems to give the British team more ideas, which systematically cross with Roberts and the very active Williams. At game time, there was a chance for an equaliser: following a corner Adams was unable to remove the danger, so Davies dived for a loose ball, engaging the American goalkeeper Turner for the first time in the evening.

Nothing can instead, on the occasion of the penalty kick that Gareth Bale sends on the net in the 82nd minute: Zimmerman with an unfortunate intervention lands the former Real Madrid in the penalty area, sending Bale to kick from the penalty spot. Accurate finish and 1-1.