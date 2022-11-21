Qatar.- The activity of this second day ended in the Qatar World Cup 2022 and he did it with a fierce and historic tie between the USA Y Welsh. The final score was 1-1 where the point was golden for the European team while for the Concacaf team it tasted more like a defeat after conceding the goal in the final minutes.

After 64 years, Wales returned to a World Cup, a totally different generation has shown up and let itself be seen, now it was the turn of the new guard to make history and so it was. For its part, the United States returned to a World Cup after Russia 2018 was not

present in the maximum fair of soccer.

The actions of the match were very even in the first minutes where the United States also with an important litter did their thing to put the “Dragons” arc in trouble. This is how the 36th minute arrived when Christian Pulisic took the ball with the field clear to the goal and from long distance assisted Timothy Weah who was hand in hand before the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

United States and Wales do not hurt each other in their first match of the World Cup | Photo: AP

After the score, the United States handled the ball very well and the opponent’s attacks to the point that they left at halftime with the game in the bag. For the second part, things were no different and for a large part of the game they were the ones who dominated everything, but in the final minutes they were inattentive and spoiled the good game they had played.

At 80′ Walker Zimmerman pushed the Welsh attacker, Gareth Bale which made the referee sanction the penalty. After two minutes of review, the sanction was ruled and from 11 steps the also captain defined with his left foot with a crossed shot, thus the victory of the United States vanished, while the team from Wales added a point for the first time after more than 64 years who were not in a World Cup.

Gareth Bale scores from penalty for Wales’ historic goal | Photo: AP

With the 1-1 tie between the United States and Wales, Group B activity culminated, England remains in first place with 3 points, followed by Wales and the United States with one unit and Iran in last place with zero points. The group returns to activity until Friday, November 25 with the match between Wales and Iran and England vs. the United States.