Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



Click here to listen to the podcast



Night before the exams for the World Cup in Qatar: 24 hours and then the semifinals will heat up. It starts with Argentina-Croatia, then the next day it will be the turn of France-Morocco. Waiting for the matches that will decide the final on December 18, the reactions of the great losers in the quarterfinals emerge.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo. Many thought that this could be CR7’s last World Cup, but the 5-time Ballon d’Or player in his farewell message at Qatar 2022 seems to leave the doors open to new challenges with the national team: “I left everything on the pitch. i never turned away from the fight and never gave up on that dream. Unfortunately yesterday the dream ended. It’s not worth reacting hotly. I just want everyone to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, there has also been much speculated, but my dedication to Portugal hasn’t changed even for an instant. I was always another one to fight for everyone’s goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country. For now there is no “That’s much more to say. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar. The dream was good while it lasted… Now, let’s hope that time will be a good adviser and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions.”

And then there are Neymar’s beautiful chats with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Rodrygo. The Brazilian champion wanted to publish them to “show how much we believed in each other and how united we were”. He wrote to Marquinhos that “A penalty won’t change what I think of you.” To Thiago Silva says that “you, me and Dani Alves deserved more, but God is with us and he knows everything”. And then there’s the prophecy for Rodrygo: “Remember what I tell you: you will bring another cup to Brazil”

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Croatia vs Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 2: Morocco vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

Subscribe to the newsletter

