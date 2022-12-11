Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



There are only three games left to determine the winner of the World Cup in Qatar. Between 9 and 10 December we witnessed hard-fought matches, with two victories on penalties (Croatia against Brazil, Argentina against the Netherlands) and two small victories (Morocco 1-0 against Spain, France 2-1 against England ). Just England has a lot to complain about with its captain, Harry Kane, who missed a penalty sending him into the stands just over 10 minutes from the end of the match. And France, with the usual Giroud – who has become the most prolific scorer of the French in the history of the World Cup – has stamped the card. Now a few days of rest, then Tuesday 13 will resume with Croatia-Argentina, while on the 14th it will be the turn of Morocco-France. There is therefore a lot of Europe in the semifinals: the predictions are all for a victory for the French and South Americans, but this world championship review has taught us that the surprise is just around the corner

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Croatia vs Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 2: Morocco vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

