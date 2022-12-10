Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



Click here to listen to the podcast



Fireworks at the World Cup in Qatar. Brazil eliminated on penalties by a Croatia that never dies: the vice-world champions start underdogs against the Seleçao go under in extra time (goal from Neymar who reaches Pelè in the all-time goalscorers rankings in the green and gold national team), but then they draw and win from the disk. Sports drama for Brazil (they were the favorites with France), Argentina celebrates after a pyrotechnic match: in the 73rd minute Messi makes the 2-*0 and it seems over, the Oranges rise again in added time, but then fall on penalties . Argentina-Croatia will be a great semifinal. But now it’s time for the last two quarters to play: Morocco wants to continue their dream of the World Cup and are not afraid of Portugal, England-France is a classic of European football: Mbappè and his companions are favourites, but English pride..

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Morocco vs Portugal (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: England vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Croatia vs Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

Subscribe to the newsletter

