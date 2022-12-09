Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

We are entering the hottest phase of the World Cup: the first two quarter-finals are scheduled for today, December 9, which will see Croatia and Brazil face each other (at 4 pm) and Holland against Argentina. The green-gold, after the controversy for the excessive celebrations in the victory against South Korea, are back on the field as big favorites of the tournament. The selecao’s caloo bailado is driving the opposing defenses crazy and with the return of Neymar there are now few defects in the team. But Croatia, finalists in 2018 against France, know how to win. The forecast is uncertain. Just as the outcome of the clash between Argentina and the Netherlands is uncertain, an unprecedented remake of the 1978 final which gave the South Americans their first world triumph. Leo Messi, after a stellar career, is looking for the missing seal to become the strongest ever: the conquest of the world championship. Will he make it this time, having cherished the dream in 2014? On the other hand there is Van Gaal’s Holland, which no one has ever included in the list of favorites but which could shuffle the cards.

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Croatia vs Brazil (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Holland vs Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Morocco vs Portugal (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: England vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

