Doha, Qatar.- titethe Brazil coach, explained on Monday that Neymar has a “technical” leadership and that he is a player who makes a difference, after the Brazilian returned to play after more than ten days off with an ankle ligament injury, in the round of 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 against South Korea.

“Neymar has technical leadership, other players have other abilities, but he is a technical leader,” he said. tite at a press conference.

His assistant, César Sampaio, continued to flatter neymar, who returned after the ankle injury he suffered in his debut and did so with a goal. A goal that leaves him one goal away from equaling Pelé as the top scorer in the history of Brazil.

Tite congratulating Neymar on leaving the substitution against South Korea/EFE

“Neymar makes the difference, he gives us something different. I could spend all day talking about him, but I would like to congratulate our physios for the work they have done to get him here. He motivates other players and we are very lucky to have him back. He is recovered and ready for new challenges”, said Sampaio.

tite He spoke about the fact that the key to his team is balance on all the lines of the field and praised his fans for having accompanied them to this point. “If we lose our balance it will be fatal for us,” Tite said.

“We have a feeling of gratitude to everyone who has come here to support us. We are very exposed on the field, but to see the support of the fans is very nice. They also support us not only when we score goals, but also in difficult moments, such as with the injury of neymar. We are very grateful”, affirmed the Brazilian coach.

Brazil became this Monday the first team in history to line up 26 players in a world Cup. “We were missing a player to come onto the field, the third goalkeeper, Weberton, so it was very nice to give him minutes. It is never easy to replace a goalkeeper and today we were able to do it”.