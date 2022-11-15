On November 9, the technical director of the United States national team, Gregg Berhalterrevealed the 26 players who will play the World Cup in Qatar 2022, and one of the surprises was the inclusion of Tim Ream.

The Fulham defender from the premier leaguewas not considered during the last year in Berhalter’s process towards the World Cup, however, due to the injury of Chris Richards, Ream came on to fill the gap.

At 35, the veteran is going through the best moment of his career, and is joyfully facing the opportunity to play in his first World Cup, and that was not taken into account by the then coach Jurgen Klinsmann for the World Cup in Brazil 2014, and Russia 2018 did not qualify.

“It’s the pinnacle of our sport, it’s the biggest sporting event in the world, to be there, representing the United States, 300 million people, the pressure is immense, but it’s what I’ve always dreamed of since I was a kid.”, Ream began by saying in a video shared by the official site of the National Team.

the voice the experience

As we have already mentioned, the United States will be the youngest team in the tournament, with an average of 25 years and 175 days when they make their debut on November 21 against Welshso Tim Ream will be the voice of experience and maturity in the locker room.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s something I’m proud of, something I’ve earned, I’ve done it in a different way not being involved in the last 12 months, but it’s a special feeling, and I’m excited to continue in the following weeks”; Ream added.

The United States is located in Group B with England, whom they will face on November 25, Wales on November 21 against whom they will debut, and Iran, who they will face on November 29.