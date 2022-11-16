The World Cup Qatar 2022 It is about to start but it will have several relevant absences, some due to a technical decision, others because they did not qualify with their teams. Some cases, probably the most unfortunate, will miss the World Cup tournament because they recently suffered an injury or an injury that did not heal in time for the tournament.

In this context, an alignment of a competitive team could be formed with several of the footballers who failed to recover before the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In the goal would be the AC Milan goalkeeper, Mike Maignanwho wanted to reach the joust with the France national team.

in the rear, Presnel Kimpembe He left the list at the last moment and will accompany his compatriot among the injured French. Chris Richards He is another central defender who will miss out on the tournament, while Englishmen Reece James and Ben Chilwell stand out on the wings, both due to knee injuries.

In the middle of the camp, there are several absences that will be missed and in the ideal eleven the French stand out N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, the first due to hamstring problems and the second, in the menisci. They are joined by the Argentine Giovani Lo Celsoplayer who will miss the Albiceleste.

Finally, in the attack the Germans Marcus Reus and Timo Werner, both with ankle injuries, will be major absentees for Die Manschaft. While Portugal will miss Diogo Jotawho had calf problems.

We recommend you read

Georginio WijnaldumMiles Robinson and Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona They are other players who could form a top-level team, but who saw their dream of playing in a World Cup frustrated due to a physical ailment that did not heal in time and that left them out of their respective team.